Pettee Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $55,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

