Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,967,000 after buying an additional 202,757 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $113.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $113.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.