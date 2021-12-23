Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 783,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,701,000 after acquiring an additional 376,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.