Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $142.91 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.