Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

