Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,563,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 718,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98,737 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 766,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,960 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after buying an additional 79,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $65.80.

