Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

