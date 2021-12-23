Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $60.88 Average PT from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $45.16. 905,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.