Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,470 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,026,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after acquiring an additional 191,036 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

