Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 11,695 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

