Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. HEICO makes up 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $49,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter worth $251,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.89.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $140.69 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $136.80.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.