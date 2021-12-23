Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $17.92 Million Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,604 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,293,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after buying an additional 134,835 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,975. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SILK stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

