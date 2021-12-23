Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $17.01 Million Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,121 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 213,688 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 over the last ninety days. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.33. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.