Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,769 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of SPX worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 109,976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPX by 3,385.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 59,276 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in SPX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC opened at $57.99 on Thursday. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other SPX news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,981. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

