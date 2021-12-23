PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,455,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,684 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

