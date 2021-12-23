Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.07

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and traded as high as $53.10. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 45,116 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $372.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 97.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 8.0% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 353,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

