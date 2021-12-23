Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

NYSE PEN opened at $271.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 297.89 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $171.22 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $1,308,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $14,681,115. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

