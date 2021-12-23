Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Sells $43,192.27 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PEB stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

