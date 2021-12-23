PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $13.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

PBF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 2,316,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.77.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PBF Energy by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

