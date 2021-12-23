Paychex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,936 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 493% compared to the average volume of 1,676 call options.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $87,256,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $70,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.47. Paychex has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

