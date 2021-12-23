Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

PAYX stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.45. 7,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.47. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $135.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

