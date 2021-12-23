PAX Gold Trading Up 0.7% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $319.32 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,813.74 or 0.03567403 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00042590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00209417 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 176,057 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

