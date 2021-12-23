Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,961 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 580,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 579.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 383,421 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter worth $6,933,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 25.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 168,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

ARCE opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.34 million, a P/E ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 0.72. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $41.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

