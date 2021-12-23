Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 115,193 Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 108.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,193 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Eros STX Global worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGC. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGC stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

