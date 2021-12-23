Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 143,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSM opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

