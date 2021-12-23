Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LiveXLive Media worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.27. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

