Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 12,824 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 34,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

CECE opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.23 million, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.