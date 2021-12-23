Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 12,824 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CECO Environmental by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $220.23 million, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $58,325 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

