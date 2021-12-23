Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Clearfield worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLFD stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 0.97. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 over the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

