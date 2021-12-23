Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Clearfield worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Clearfield by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Clearfield by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,840,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $74.74 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 over the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

