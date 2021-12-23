Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 1,865 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,250,000 after buying an additional 467,727 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 162,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.59 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

