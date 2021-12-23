Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHL shares. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.86. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

