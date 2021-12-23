Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $336,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,708,400 shares of company stock worth $35,864,414 in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDUP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

