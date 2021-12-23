Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $224.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.13.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

