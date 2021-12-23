Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,447,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares during the last quarter.

VXF opened at $182.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.08.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

