Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

