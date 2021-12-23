Parallel Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 9,162.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000.

VREX opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

