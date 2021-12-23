Parallel Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 992.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $21.19 on Thursday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.