Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Airlines by 7.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 327,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 172.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 49.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

