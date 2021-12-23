Pai Liu Sells 44,772 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 44,772 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $146,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $145,839.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $430,070.61.

On Monday, October 18th, Pai Liu sold 2,459 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,295.00.

ContextLogic stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

