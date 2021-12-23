Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stake Lessened by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises approximately 0.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.71. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

