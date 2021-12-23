Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 13.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 910.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,254 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,812,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 172,036 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 235.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.31. 243,962 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

