Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Evanson acquired 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $47,168.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,084,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 53,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 88.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 63.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 689.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

