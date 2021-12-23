Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Major Shareholder Sells $532,316.16 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 87,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $532,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Krishna Kantheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,980.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Krishna Kantheti sold 47,434 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $296,936.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $562,174.47.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $454,112.14.

Shares of OUST opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUST. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ouster by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ouster during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

