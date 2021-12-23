Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 603,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 29.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.31 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

