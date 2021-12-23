Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Trading Up 3.4%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) was up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18.

Össur hf. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)

Össur hf engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe Middle-East and Africa; and Americas and Aisa-Pacific. The company was founded by Össur Kristinsson in 1971 and is headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland.

