Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.41. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, COO James Schaub bought 93,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

