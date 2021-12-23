Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after acquiring an additional 895,014 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 836,000 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

