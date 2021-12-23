Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.10

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$62.10 and traded as low as C$59.14. Open Text shares last traded at C$60.26, with a volume of 731,363 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70.

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total value of C$1,856,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,230 shares in the company, valued at C$1,313,508.59. Also, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.67, for a total transaction of C$274,950.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$878,962.02. Insiders sold 114,094 shares of company stock worth $7,628,345 over the last three months.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

