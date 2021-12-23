Open Governance Token (OPEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,301.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $485,501.19 and $57,301.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.40 or 0.00209538 BTC.

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

